Thursday, September 5, 2019

Get Pumped for a Halloween Season Spooky Appearance by Drag Queen Sasha Velour

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 2:45 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
If you like spooky drag, San Antonio is the place to be this Halloween. Not to be outdone by the Boulet Brothers' Dragula Tour that's hitting the Aztec Theatre in mid-October, Sasha Velour will drop by the Tobin Center on October 21 with her newly announced Smoke and Mirrors solo tour.

The season-nine winner of RuPaul's Drag Race will showcase her popular panache with 13 brand new lip-synch routines that she created from scratch, plus a liberal dose of magic. And no, we don't mean that metaphorically — Velour will conjure up myriad illusions onstage, from vanishing in a puff of smoke to sawing herself in half.

The 23-city North American tour follows Smoke and Mirrors' original run in New York, L.A., London, Australia and New Zealand, which Time Out New York called Velour's "most spectacular stage gambit yet."

Tickets are on sale now.



$29.50-$125, 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 21, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
Sasha Velour Presents: Smoke & Mirrors
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Mon., Oct. 21, 7:30-10 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price: $29.50-$125
LGBT and Special Events
Map

