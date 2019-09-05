Get Pumped for a Halloween Season Spooky Appearance by Drag Queen Sasha Velour

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
If you like spooky drag, San Antonio is the place to be this Halloween. Not to be outdone by the Boulet Brothers' Dragula Tour
that's hitting the Aztec Theatre in mid-October, Sasha Velour will drop by the Tobin Center on October 21 with her newly announced Smoke and Mirrors
solo tour.
The season-nine winner of RuPaul's Drag Race
will showcase her popular panache with 13 brand new lip-synch routines that she created from scratch, plus a liberal dose of magic. And no, we don't mean that metaphorically — Velour will conjure up myriad illusions onstage, from vanishing in a puff of smoke to sawing herself in half.
The 23-city North American tour follows Smoke and Mirrors
' original run in New York, L.A., London, Australia and New Zealand, which Time Out New York
called Velour's "most spectacular stage gambit yet."
Tickets are on sale now
.
$29.50-$125, 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 21, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org
