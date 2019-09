Get Pumped for a Halloween Season Spooky Appearance by Drag Queen Sasha Velour

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Event Details Sasha Velour Presents: Smoke & Mirrors @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts 100 Auditorium Circle River Walk San Antonio, TX When: Mon., Oct. 21, 7:30-10 p.m. (210) 223-8624 Price: $29.50-$125 LGBT and Special Events Map

If you like spooky drag, San Antonio is the place to be this Halloween. Not to be outdone by the Boulet Brothers' Dragula Tour that's hitting the Aztec Theatre in mid-October, Sasha Velour will drop by the Tobin Center on October 21 with her newly announcedsolo tour.The season-nine winner ofwill showcase her popular panache with 13 brand new lip-synch routines that she created from scratch, plus a liberal dose of magic. And no, we don't mean that metaphorically — Velour will conjure up myriad illusions onstage, from vanishing in a puff of smoke to sawing herself in half.The 23-city North American tour follows' original run in New York, L.A., London, Australia and New Zealand, whichcalled Velour's "most spectacular stage gambit yet."Tickets are on sale now