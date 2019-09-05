Thursday, September 5, 2019
Kiddie Park to Reopen on San Antonio Zoo Grounds Next Month
By Sarah Martinez
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 11:49 AM
San Antonians missing the nostalgic fun of Kiddie Park won't have to wait much longer to visit the relocated local landmark.
After closing on July 4, following the arrival of a Shake Shack at the corner of Broadway and Mulberry as well as other development, Kiddie Park will reopen on October 18
. The San Antonio Zoo purchased the longtime attraction and is moving it to the zoo grounds
in what was previously a parking lot.
"We are working diligently to ensure that this iconic children's amusement park feels as much like it did at its Broadway location and that it will more than meet the expectations of past, present and future Kiddie Park visitors," Tim Morrow, the zoo's president and CEO, said.
