Stars and Garters to Host Second South Texas Tease Festival This Weekend

It may be fall, but summer's heat hasn't abated — especially for local burlesque troupe Stars and Garters. This Saturday, fans can sate their thirst for shimmies and shakes at the return of the sultry South Texas Tease Festival, which first launched in 2018.Stars and Garters, San Antonio's longest-running all-female burlesque troupe, will mark its tenth year of teases with the event, which is all about female fire. The non-competitive festival centers on a showcase performance featuring Stars and Garters All-Stars Suki Jones, Black Orchid, CoCo Simone and Giselle J'Adore, plus appearances by starlet Miss Sugar Free and a slate of returning and new guest performers. Coming back bigger and better than ever, the troupe plans to burn down the house with fierce routines that are all about empowerment, both before and after the clothes come off.