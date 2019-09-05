The Pearl's Dielmann Building Reopens With Monthly Pop-Up Shopping Series

click to enlarge
The Dielmann Building at The Pearl,
formerly home to chef Andrew Weissman’s popular Il Sogno restaurant, is taking on a new life as a shopping space for monthly art and fashion pop-ups.
This is the first time the building has opened to the public since Il Sogno's closure in 2018. The Pearl has yet to announce a new permanent tenant for the space, but in the meantime, locals will have an opportunity to browse, shop and learn about contemporary artisan apparel and decor.
Dallas-based boot company Miron Crosby
will kick off the monthly pop-up series with artisan and hand-lasted boots for women, men and children, from September 12 to October 12.
Period Modern
, a local furniture shop specializing in mid-century decor and design, will open to the Pearl from October 19 to November 24.
The final pop-up from Peter Glassford
and Isabel Moncada of Hello Diseño, will introduce Guadalajara design to San Antonio via unique Mexican apparel, leather goods, and furniture from November 29 through January 9.
“Pearl loves collaborating with unique brands that reference regional sensibilities,” stated Elizabeth Fauerso, chief marketing officer of Pearl. “We’re excited to utilize the space to showcase small businesses and expand our retail footprint.”
