Annual Tim Burton Ball Returning to the Rock Box Next Month

Fans of Tim Burton will soon gather to celebrate the works of the famed director.
Details for the 8th annual Tim Burton Ball
have been announced, so you if you have a taste for the macabre, you may want to mark your calendars for Saturday, October 5. The creepy event will take over the Rock Box, complete with dark decor, dance music, food, live art and Burton-themed drinks.
There will also be a costume contest, one for kids and another for adults. Both winners will receive a Burton Ball swag bag and a cash prize.
The event is family-friendly from 6 to 9 p.m., while the adults-only portion of the ball will run from 9 p.m. to midnight. Children 4 and under can get in for free. Tickets, starting at $7, are already available for purchase
.
