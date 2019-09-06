Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 6, 2019

Annual Tim Burton Ball Returning to the Rock Box Next Month

Posted By on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
Fans of Tim Burton will soon gather to celebrate the works of the famed director.

Details for the 8th annual Tim Burton Ball have been announced, so you if you have a taste for the macabre, you may want to mark your calendars for Saturday, October 5. The creepy event will take over the Rock Box, complete with dark decor, dance music, food, live art and Burton-themed drinks.

There will also be a costume contest, one for kids and another for adults. Both winners will receive a Burton Ball swag bag and a cash prize.

The event is family-friendly from 6 to 9 p.m., while the adults-only portion of the ball will run from 9 p.m. to midnight. Children 4 and under can get in for free. Tickets, starting at $7, are already available for purchase.
Location Details The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 677-9453
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 'The Bloggess' Jenny Lawson to Open Combination Bookstore and Bar in San Antonio Read More

  2. Kiddie Park to Reopen on San Antonio Zoo Grounds Next Month Read More

  3. The Pearl's Dielmann Building Reopens With Monthly Pop-Up Shopping Series Read More

  4. Get Pumped for a Halloween Season Spooky Appearance by Drag Queen Sasha Velour Read More

  5. Stars and Garters to Host Second South Texas Tease Festival This Weekend Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...