Friday, September 6, 2019

Local Activist Denise M. Hernández Launches New Community Lecture Series in San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge DENISE M. HERNÁNDEZ / TWITTER
Fifth-generation San Antonian, activist and founder of Maestranza Denise M. Hernández is launching the new lecture series SAbiduría at the end of the month. Drawn from the Spanish word for "wisdom," the talks will take place quarterly and will feature everyday stories from local community members.

"Many speaking events often center privileged voices around hot-button topics and don’t capture everyday people or our community’s stories," Hernández said in a press release. "We want to hear from San Antonians who have given to our communities in a myriad of ways and have made this city what it is."

Each lecture will feature five speakers giving talks that range from five to 15 minutes apiece, followed by a social hour in which attendees can continue the conversation.

The inaugural event will take place at multi-use arts and creative space The Parish on Thursday, September 26. Applications for speakers from all backgrounds are open through September 14th – any San Antonian with a story to tell is welcome to apply.



Free (Reservation Required), 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, September 26, The Parish, 1624 Buena Vista St., (210) 287-7851
Event Details SAbiduría
@ The Parish
1624 Buena Vista St
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Sept. 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events
