Randy Beamer, Gary Sweeney to Emcee PechaKucha Vol. 35 at the Empire Theatre

click to enlarge Josh Huskin

Gladys Karen Hernández, education leader

Event Details PechaKucha Vol. 35 @ Charline McCombs Empire Theatre 226 N. St. Mary's San Antonio, TX When: Tue., Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. Price: $5 Special Events Map

Now in its 35th iteration, PechaKucha’s format is well known to many San Antonians. The short talks feature 20 slides shown for 20 seconds apiece, clocking in at a cool six minutes and 40 seconds per presenter. Each “volume” of PechaKucha features six speakers with a range of backgrounds to create an evening that showcases the diversity of minds at work in our city.This time, the presenters include artist Jesse Amado, immigration reporter Silvia Foster-Frau, education leader Gladys Karen Hernández, planetary astrophysicist Natalie Hinkel, the entertainer Karlos with a K and director of the San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture Debbie Racca-Sittre.As with every PechaKucha, the night will begin with a reception to encourage chit-chat amongst the attendees before emcees Randy Beamer and Gary Sweeney kick things off.