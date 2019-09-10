Email
Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Former Tonight Show Host Jay Leno Brings Comedy Set to San Antonio

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Majestic Theatre
On the lookout for obscure vintage car references? Searching for the perfect political jokes that find a way to offend both sides with their tepidness? Wanting to enjoy comedy but just haven’t been able to ever since people under 50 started hosting late night television? Look no further than veteran comedian Jay Leno, who’s stopping by San Antonio this month as a part of a nationwide tour that no one was anticipating.

If this is the first you’re hearing of it, you’re likely not the only one. We can’t promise that the former Tonight Show host and his infamous chin’s set will make you laugh, but at least your grandma will know who you’re talking about when you give her the rundown at the next family dinner.

$55-$125, Thu Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Location Details The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-3333
General Services
Map
