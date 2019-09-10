Former Tonight Show Host Jay Leno Brings Comedy Set to San Antonio

click to enlarge Majestic Theatre

On the lookout for obscure vintage car references? Searching for the perfect political jokes that find a way to offend both sides with their tepidness? Wanting to enjoy comedy but just haven’t been able to ever since people under 50 started hosting late night television? Look no further than veteran comedian Jay Leno, who’s stopping by San Antonio this month as a part of a nationwide tour that no one was anticipating.If this is the first you’re hearing of it, you’re likely not the only one. We can’t promise that the formerhost and his infamous chin’s set will make you laugh, but at least your grandma will know who you’re talking about when you give her the rundown at the next family dinner.