Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Transgender Author and Activist Jennifer Finney Boylan to Speak at the McNay on Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 10:55 AM

click to enlarge JENNIFER FINNEY BOYLAN / TWITTER
Rather than let its groundbreaking exhibition "Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today" simply fade away, the McNay Art Museum is bringing in New York Times columnist and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan for a proper send-off before its close on September 15.

On Thursday, Boylan will give a lecture titled Gender, Imagination, Resistance. She will speak on the changing landscape faced by not only LGBTQ Americans, but people overall, supplemented by readings from her bestselling memoir, She's Not There: A Life in Two Genders.

In addition to her prolific writing career, Boylan is a professor and the Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College of Columbia University. She also appeared on the 2015-2016 docuseries I Am Cait, and served as a consultant on the Amazon Prime Series Transparent.

Admission to "Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today" and "Andy Warhol: Portraits" is included in the ticket price, so attendees can whet their appetite prior to the lecture with a final sweep of these exhibitions before they close.



$15-$35, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org
Event Details Jennifer Finney Boylan: Gender, Imagination, Resistance
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.
Price: $15-$35
Buy Tickets
LGBT, Art and Words
Map

