Transgender Author and Activist Jennifer Finney Boylan to Speak at the McNay on Thursday

Rather than let its groundbreaking exhibition
"Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today" simply fade away, the McNay Art Museum is bringing in New York Times columnist
and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan for a proper send-off before its close on September 15.
On Thursday, Boylan will give a lecture titled Gender, Imagination, Resistance
. She will speak on the changing landscape faced by not only LGBTQ Americans, but people overall, supplemented by readings from her bestselling memoir, She's Not There: A Life in Two Genders
.
In addition to her prolific writing career, Boylan is a professor and the Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College of Columbia University. She also appeared on the 2015-2016 docuseries I Am Cait
, and served as a consultant on the Amazon Prime Series Transparent.
Admission to "Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today" and "Andy Warhol: Portraits" is included in the ticket price, so attendees can whet their appetite prior to the lecture with a final sweep of these exhibitions before they close.
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 12, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$15-$35
