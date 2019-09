Transgender Author and Activist Jennifer Finney Boylan to Speak at the McNay on Thursday

click to enlarge Jennifer Finney Boylan / Twitter

Rather than let its groundbreaking exhibition "Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today" simply fade away, the McNay Art Museum is bringing in New York Times columnist and transgender activist Jennifer Finney Boylan for a proper send-off before its close on September 15.On Thursday, Boylan will give a lecture titled. She will speak on the changing landscape faced by not only LGBTQ Americans, but people overall, supplemented by readings from her bestselling memoir,In addition to her prolific writing career, Boylan is a professor and the Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College of Columbia University. She also appeared on the 2015-2016 docuseries, and served as a consultant on the Amazon Prime SeriesAdmission to "Transamerica/n: Gender, Identity, Appearance Today" and "Andy Warhol: Portraits" is included in the ticket price, so attendees can whet their appetite prior to the lecture with a final sweep of these exhibitions before they close.