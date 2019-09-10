Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Treat Yourself to a Night of Opera with Giacomo Puccini's Tosca at the Tobin

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 12:33 PM

click to enlarge TOM GROSSCUP VIA OPERA SAN ANTONIO
  • Tom Grosscup via OPERA San Antonio
OPERA San Antonio’s latest production stages Giacomo Puccini’s famous tale of political intrigue and shocking violence. Against the backdrop of the Napoleonic conquest of Italy, Tosca’s eponymous protagonist, a soprano who lives for art, is thrust into the conflict between her lover, the painter and revolutionary Mario Cavaradossi, and the scheming chief of police Baron Scarpia.

The through-composed opera makes liberal use of the Wagnerian leitmotif technique, in which musical cues are assigned to certain characters and themes — think “The One Ring” melody from the Lord of the Rings films — and features notable arias including “Vissi d’arte,” “Recondita armonia,” and “E lucevan le stelle.”

OPERA San Antonio’s production of the enduringly popular opera is directed by E. Loren Meeker, who was behind the company’s productions of Giaochino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville and another Puccini favorite, La bohème.

$38.50-$187.50, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 14, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Puccini's Tosca
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.
(210) 223-8624
Price: $38.50-$187.50
Buy Tickets
Theater and Classical Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Puccini's Tosca @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

    • Thu., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m. $38.50-$187.50
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Arab American Comedian Mo Amer Continues His 'Texas Homecoming' Tour with a Stop in San Antonio Read More

  2. Alamo City Comic Con Finally Announces 2019 Dates – and Downsized Venue Read More

  3. Nightmares in Heels: Spooky Drag Queen Show Dragula is Coming to San Antonio Read More

  4. Director, Leads of Classic's Romeo & Juliet Discuss the Relevancy of Shakespeare's Words in Trump's America Read More

  5. Annual Tim Burton Ball Returning to the Rock Box Next Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...