How to Get Spooky on Friday the 13th in San Antonio

Feel like Halloween just can't get here quickly enough? Well, September has a spooky surprise for you — this Friday is not only a Friday the 13th but also a full moon. If you're not the type to celebrate with an impulse tattoo
, that's all right, because we've found two weird weekend happenings that'll might still scratch your itch for a creepy night out.
After Dark Friday the 13th
GG's Emporium — the one-stop shop for vintage pop-culture — is hosting the third After Dark
block party to celebrate the occasion. The retailer is taking over two blocks of Blanco Road with 40 vendors and live music, plus plenty of beer and food.
Free, 6-11 p.m. Friday, September 13, GG's Emporium, 1716 Blanco Rd., (210) 392-8739, graced-gifts.business.site.
Black Sheep Market
Underground art collective Black Sheep Exhibition have only cryptically teased
a third annual group show, but it laid out all the deets for its pre-show market
and fundraiser. The free event will feature live music by Split Complimentary, Beau Pine and HANGNAIL, plus weird and transgressive wares slung by vendors including Madeleine Adler
, Redsbodyart
, Ultrae
and That One Fungi
.
Free, 7-11 p.m. Friday, September 13, The Parish, 1624 Buena Vista, (210) 598-0319, instagram.com/blacksheep.ex.
