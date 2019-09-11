Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

How to Get Spooky on Friday the 13th in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge NASA / TWITTER
Feel like Halloween just can't get here quickly enough? Well, September has a spooky surprise for you — this Friday is not only a Friday the 13th but also a full moon. If you're not the type to celebrate with an impulse tattoo, that's all right, because we've found two weird weekend happenings that'll might still scratch your itch for a creepy night out.

After Dark Friday the 13th

GG's Emporium — the one-stop shop for vintage pop-culture — is hosting the third After Dark block party to celebrate the occasion. The retailer is taking over two blocks of Blanco Road with 40 vendors and live music, plus plenty of beer and food.

Free, 6-11 p.m. Friday, September 13, GG's Emporium, 1716 Blanco Rd., (210) 392-8739, graced-gifts.business.site.
Event Details After Dark Friday the 13th
@ GG's Emporium
1716 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Sept. 13, 6-11 p.m.
5127628194
Price: Free
Free
Map

Black Sheep Market



Underground art collective Black Sheep Exhibition have only cryptically teased a third annual group show, but it laid out all the deets for its pre-show market and fundraiser. The free event will feature live music by Split Complimentary, Beau Pine and HANGNAIL, plus weird and transgressive wares slung by vendors including Madeleine Adler, Redsbodyart, Ultrae and That One Fungi.

Free, 7-11 p.m. Friday, September 13, The Parish, 1624 Buena Vista, (210) 598-0319, instagram.com/blacksheep.ex.
Event Details Black Sheep Market
@ The Parish
1624 Buena Vista St
Central
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Sept. 13, 7-11 p.m.
Price: Free
Free
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • After Dark Friday the 13th

    User Submitted
    After Dark Friday the 13th @ GG's Emporium

    • Fri., Sept. 13, 6-11 p.m. Free
  • Black Sheep Market

    Black Sheep Market @ The Parish

    • Fri., Sept. 13, 7-11 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Traders Village Seeks a Slice of the San Antonio Geek Pie with their Own ComiCon Read More

  2. Alamo City Comic Con Finally Announces 2019 Dates – and Downsized Venue Read More

  3. Seven Free Art Openings in San Antonio to Check Out This Weekend Read More

  4. Former Tonight Show Host Jay Leno Brings Comedy Set to San Antonio Read More

  5. Treat Yourself to a Night of Opera with Giacomo Puccini's Tosca at the Tobin Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...