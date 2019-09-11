Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Manu Ginobili Visited the Argentina Soccer Team Ahead of Match Against Mexico in San Antonio
By Sarah Martinez
It's no secret who former Spur Manu Ginobili was rooting for during the Argentina v. Mexico soccer game at the Alamodome Tuesday night.
Although Ginobili is Mexican by association given his service to San Antonio, he took the game as an opportunity to meet with Argentina's team.
Ginobili, a native of Argentina, took plenty of pictures with the players, and the team even presented him with his own jersey.
Lucky for the hoops player, Argentina beat Mexico 4-0. Peep these photos to check what you missed.
