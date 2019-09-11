Email
Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Manu Ginobili Visited the Argentina Soccer Team Ahead of Match Against Mexico in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 11:38 AM

It's no secret who former Spur Manu Ginobili was rooting for during the Argentina v. Mexico soccer game at the Alamodome Tuesday night.

Although Ginobili is Mexican by association given his service to San Antonio, he took the game as an opportunity to meet with Argentina's team.
Ginobili, a native of Argentina, took plenty of pictures with the players, and the team even presented him with his own jersey.
click image INSTAGRAM / AFASELECCION
  • Instagram / afaseleccion
Lucky for the hoops player, Argentina beat Mexico 4-0. Peep these photos to check what you missed.
