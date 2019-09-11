New Clamp Light Exhibition Shows Everyday Items with Colors of American Flag

click to enlarge Hayfer Brea

As part of this year’s Fotoseptiembre, Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery is presenting a solo exhibition by Venezuelan artist Hayfer Brea.In “#Untitled,” Brea photographs everyday items painted in the familiar colors of the American flag. A red plastic cup against a bright, blue tire swing takes on a new layer of meaning when captured by Brea’s camera.“I am able to focus on objects and situations that are unusual for me, but are perhaps common and insignificant for the local,” he says.In 2019, Brea was one of the participating artists in the New York Foundation for the Arts’ Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program in San Antonio, which resulted in the widely praised exhibition “Admitted:USA” at Centro de Artes. In “#Untitled,” Brea continues the conversation on what it means to be an immigrant living in the United States.