Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

New Clamp Light Exhibition Shows Everyday Items with Colors of American Flag

Posted By on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge HAYFER BREA
  • Hayfer Brea
As part of this year’s Fotoseptiembre, Clamp Light Artist Studios and Gallery is presenting a solo exhibition by Venezuelan artist Hayfer Brea.

In “#Untitled,” Brea photographs everyday items painted in the familiar colors of the American flag. A red plastic cup against a bright, blue tire swing takes on a new layer of meaning when captured by Brea’s camera.

“I am able to focus on objects and situations that are unusual for me, but are perhaps common and insignificant for the local,” he says.

In 2019, Brea was one of the participating artists in the New York Foundation for the Arts’ Immigrant Artist Mentoring Program in San Antonio, which resulted in the widely praised exhibition “Admitted:USA” at Centro de Artes. In “#Untitled,” Brea continues the conversation on what it means to be an immigrant living in the United States.



Free, 7 p.m. (on view by appointment through October 5), Clamp Light Artist Studios, 1704 Blanco Road, (512) 734-3706, clamplightsa.com.
Location Details Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery
1704 Blanco Road
San Antonio, TX
(512) 569-8134
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Alamo City Comic Con Finally Announces 2019 Dates – and Downsized Venue Read More

  2. Traders Village Seeks a Slice of the San Antonio Geek Pie with their Own ComiCon Read More

  3. Transgender Author and Activist Jennifer Finney Boylan to Speak at the McNay on Thursday Read More

  4. Seven Free Art Openings in San Antonio to Check Out This Weekend Read More

  5. Former Tonight Show Host Jay Leno Brings Comedy Set to San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...