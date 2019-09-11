Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Overtime Theater Brings Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None to Life on Stage
By Georgie Riggs
on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 9:44 AM
Whodunnits are having a bit of a comeback lately, with Netflix releasing Murder Mystery
starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler this summer and the star-studded film Knives Out
hitting theaters later this fall. San Antonio’s Overtime Theater is getting in on the fun with an interactive murder mystery play.
Set in a dilapidated theater, Overtime’s version of the Agatha Christie novel And Then There Were None
pits a witch, a local fixer and private detectives against a seemingly uncatchable killer. Along the way, the audience gets to vote twice to determine who makes it out alive — so choose wisely.
$10-$15, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through October 5; 3 p.m. Sunday, September 22; 7 p.m. Sunday, September 29; Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road, Ste 205, (210) 577-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
