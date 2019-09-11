Overtime Theater Brings Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None to Life on Stage

click to enlarge Jay Overton

Whodunnits are having a bit of a comeback lately, with Netflix releasingstarring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler this summer and the star-studded filmhitting theaters later this fall. San Antonio’s Overtime Theater is getting in on the fun with an interactive murder mystery play.Set in a dilapidated theater, Overtime’s version of the Agatha Christie novelpits a witch, a local fixer and private detectives against a seemingly uncatchable killer. Along the way, the audience gets to vote twice to determine who makes it out alive — so choose wisely.