Quirky Comic Dustin Ybarra Headed to San Antonio This Weekend

I don’t smoke my brisket because vaping it is healthier — Dustin Ybarra (@Dustin_Ybarra) September 10, 2019

Event Details Dustin Ybarra @ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club 618 NW Loop 410 San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Sept. 12, 8-9:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 13, 7:30-9 & 9:45-11:15 p.m., Sat., Sept. 14, 7-8:30 & 9:30-11 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 15, 7:30-9 p.m. Price: $17-$27 Comedy Map

Dustin Ybarra is trekking back to the city of his birth for a weekend of shows at LOL Comedy Club. The native Texan has made a name for himself as a stand-up and actor, and has popped up in everything from the now-cancelled ABC seriesto Jordan Peele's doppelganger horror flickYbarra leaves the hard-hitting political commentary to the other pros, veering instead toward lighthearted bits that often focus on food, from drunken shenanigans at McDonald's to his hatred of "weenie tips." His Twitter account is a reliable source of one-liners that may make you snort your coffee as you scroll through your feed in the morning.Whether you're a fan of his appearances onandor desperately need to know about how he found himself co-starring with's Dee Wallace and James Duval, a.k.a. Frank from, in an upcoming project , you've got six chances to catch him at LOL before he heads back to Hollywood.