Quirky Comic Dustin Ybarra Headed to San Antonio This Weekend

Dustin Ybarra is trekking back to the city of his birth for a weekend of shows at LOL Comedy Club. The native Texan has made a name for himself as a stand-up and actor, and has popped up in everything from the now-cancelled ABC series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
to Jordan Peele's doppelganger horror flick Us
.
Ybarra leaves the hard-hitting political commentary to the other pros, veering instead toward lighthearted bits that often focus on food, from drunken shenanigans
at McDonald's to his hatred
of "weenie tips." His Twitter account is a reliable source of one-liners that may make you snort your coffee as you scroll through your feed in the morning.
Whether you're a fan of his appearances on Gotham
and The Goldbergs
or desperately need to know about how he found himself co-starring with E.T.
's Dee Wallace and James Duval, a.k.a. Frank from Donnie Darko
, in an upcoming project
, you've got six chances to catch him at LOL before he heads back to Hollywood.
$17-$27, 8 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, September 13, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 15, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (21) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio
