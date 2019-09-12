Email
Thursday, September 12, 2019

Comedian Joey Diaz Bringing 'Still Slinging Dick' Tour to the Aztec This Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge AZTEC THEATRE
  • Aztec Theatre
Cuban-American actor, stand-up comedian and podcast host Joey “Coco” Diaz will bring his 56 and Still Slinging Dick Tour to San Antonio for a night of what we hope won’t literally be slinging dick. But who knows these days with Diaz. He turned 56 last February, but looks to have the vitality of a Patibarcino while performing on stage.

Last year, he appeared on a couple of episodes of the now-cancelled Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, co-executive produced by actor-comedian Jim Carrey, as well as two episodes of the anthology comedy series The Guest Book on TBS. He also landed on Netflix as one of the six comedians invited to star in their own episode of the stand-up series The Degenerates. On his special, Diaz admits to being a degenerate, but a “degenerate with morals.” Then, there’s Diaz’s podcast, The Church of What’s Happening Now, where he shoots the shit with co-host Lee Syatt and his entourage of celebrity friends twice a week. This year’s guests have included Tom Segura, Andrew “Dice” Clay, Mike Tyson and others.

Sounds like a lot of slinging dick, if you ask us.

$28.50-$35, Saturday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.

