Thursday, September 12, 2019

Freight Gallery Unveiling Ana Hernandez's 'Regional Bull' Exhibition This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 8:16 AM

click to enlarge FREIGHT GALLERY & STUDIOS
  • Freight Gallery & Studios
In “Regional Bull,” Ana Hernandez “explores and celebrates the certainties and ambiguities of interpersonal relationships and the human condition.”

Rendered in oil, acrylic and pastel, her surrealistic paintings abstract the portrait into metaphor, crafting a vividly colorful autobiographical narrative populated by hybridized, multi-limbed creatures. Hernandez juxtaposes realistic detail with expressionistic washes of color that integrate into the image via the suggestion of shape, relying on the viewer’s subconscious impressions and experiences to coalesce each figure into a perceived whole.

Free, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7-11 p.m. (on view by appointment through October 12), Freight Gallery & Studios, 1913 S. Flores St., (757) 373-3313, freightsatx.com.

