Thursday, September 12, 2019

Mission Marquee Plaza Screening Avengers: Endgame So You Can Relive All of the Emotions, Stress for Free

Posted By on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 8:30 AM

click to enlarge WALT DISNEY STUDIOS
  • Walt Disney Studios
Two decades and 21 movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were champing at the bit for the epic culmination of the Avengers’ story … and then, for some of us, life got out of control and before we knew it Endgame wasn’t in theaters anymore.

Well, never fear: Mission Marquee Plaza is here!

Superhero cinephiles can watch — or re-watch — the culmination of the legendary battle between big bad Thanos and Marvel’s greatest heroes on the Mission Marquee’s big screen. And best of all, it’s free.

The pet-friendly screening means that viewers’ friendly neighborhood canines can also attend the showing, and chronic nail-biters can grab snacks from the on-site food trucks to chew their way through the story’s stressful conclusion without ruining their manicures.



Free, Saturday, Sept. 14, 7-10 p.m., Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 207-8612, missionmarquee.com.

