Mission Marquee Plaza Screening Avengers: Endgame So You Can Relive All of the Emotions, Stress for Free

click to enlarge Walt Disney Studios

Two decades and 21 movies into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans were champing at the bit for the epic culmination of the’ story … and then, for some of us, life got out of control and before we knew itwasn’t in theaters anymore.Well, never fear: Mission Marquee Plaza is here!Superhero cinephiles can watch — or re-watch — the culmination of the legendary battle between big bad Thanos and Marvel’s greatest heroes on the Mission Marquee’s big screen. And best of all, it’s free.The pet-friendly screening means that viewers’ friendly neighborhood canines can also attend the showing, and chronic nail-biters can grab snacks from the on-site food trucks to chew their way through the story’s stressful conclusion without ruining their manicures.