Briscoe Western Art Museum Launches New Exhibition with a Series of Animal-Themed Events

In conjunction with the Society of Animal Artists , the Briscoe Western Art Museum will host the 59th annualtouring exhibition this fall. The exhibition's more than 100 paintings and sculptures portray a diverse array of animals, featuring work by notable artists such as Mick Doellinger, Carrie Cook, Greg Beecham, Paul Rhymer and Kathleen Dunphy.To celebrate the opening, the Briscoe is hosting a full weekend of animal-themed events. Anyone wanting a sneak peek ofprior to its official opening on Friday, September 20, can check out the Preview Party the night before — museum members get in free, but non-members can nab tickets for $30 a pop ().Those looking for something for the whole family may be more interested in the Wild West, Wildlife! Community Day on Saturday, a free event featuring wildlife crafts, visiting animal ambassadors from the San Antonio Zoo and special hands-on demonstrations ().On Sunday, the Briscoe will wrap things up with a special screening of short films about Texas wildlife. Featured films includeand, and the screening is free with museum admission ().will be on view at the Briscoe from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.