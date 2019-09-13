Email
Friday, September 13, 2019

Briscoe Western Art Museum Launches New Exhibition with a Series of Animal-Themed Events

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge ROBIN MURRAY / COURTESY OF THE BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Robin Murray / Courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum
In conjunction with the Society of Animal Artists, the Briscoe Western Art Museum will host the 59th annual Art and the Animal touring exhibition this fall. The exhibition's more than 100 paintings and sculptures portray a diverse array of animals, featuring work by notable artists such as Mick Doellinger, Carrie Cook, Greg Beecham, Paul Rhymer and Kathleen Dunphy.

To celebrate the opening, the Briscoe is hosting a full weekend of animal-themed events. Anyone wanting a sneak peek of Art and the Animal prior to its official opening on Friday, September 20, can check out the Preview Party the night before — museum members get in free, but non-members can nab tickets for $30 a pop (6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 19).

click to enlarge ROBERT CALDWELL / COURTESY OF THE BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Robert Caldwell / Courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum
Those looking for something for the whole family may be more interested in the Wild West, Wildlife! Community Day on Saturday, a free event featuring wildlife crafts, visiting animal ambassadors from the San Antonio Zoo and special hands-on demonstrations (noon-4 p.m. Saturday, September 21).

On Sunday, the Briscoe will wrap things up with a special screening of short films about Texas wildlife. Featured films include Lions of West Texas, Pronghorn Revival and Return of the Desert Bighorn, and the screening is free with museum admission ($5-$10, 1 p.m. Sunday, September 22).



click to enlarge SALLY VANNOY / COURTESY OF THE BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
  • Sally Vannoy / Courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum
Art and the Animal will be on view at the Briscoe from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.

