Briscoe Western Art Museum Launches New Exhibition with a Series of Animal-Themed Events

Robin Murray / Courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum
In conjunction with the Society of Animal Artists
, the Briscoe Western Art Museum will host the 59th annual Art and the Animal
touring exhibition this fall. The exhibition's more than 100 paintings and sculptures portray a diverse array of animals, featuring work by notable artists such as Mick Doellinger, Carrie Cook, Greg Beecham, Paul Rhymer and Kathleen Dunphy.
To celebrate the opening, the Briscoe is hosting a full weekend of animal-themed events. Anyone wanting a sneak peek of Art and the Animal
prior to its official opening on Friday, September 20, can check out the Preview Party the night before — museum members get in free, but non-members can nab tickets for $30 a pop (6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 19
).
Robert Caldwell / Courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum
Those looking for something for the whole family may be more interested in the Wild West, Wildlife! Community Day on Saturday, a free event featuring wildlife crafts, visiting animal ambassadors from the San Antonio Zoo and special hands-on demonstrations (noon-4 p.m. Saturday, September 21
).
On Sunday, the Briscoe will wrap things up with a special screening of short films about Texas wildlife. Featured films include Lions of West Texas
, Pronghorn Revival
and Return of the Desert Bighorn
, and the screening is free with museum admission ($5-$10, 1 p.m. Sunday, September 22
).
Art and the Animal
Sally Vannoy / Courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum
will be on view at the Briscoe from Friday, September 20 through Sunday, January 5, 2020.
