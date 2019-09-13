Friday, September 13, 2019
Legendary Comic Jerry Seinfeld Coming to the Majestic Theatre in December
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 11:26 AM
What is the deal with the Majestic Theatre?
If you read that sentence in Jerry Seinfeld's voice, then you may be excited to hear that the American comedy icon will perform at the Majestic on December 6.
Although most people still associate him with his wildly successful eponymous '90s sitcom, Seinfeld's more recent work has seen him partnered with streaming behemoth Netflix. His 2017 comedy special Jerry Before Seinfeld
and new seasons of Emmy-winning series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
on are available on the platform, as well as a cameo in the Netflix reboot of popular bad-movie-bashing series Mystery Science Theater 3000
.
Seinfeld has been performing live consistently, most notably at a residency at New York's Beacon Theatre. His stop in San Antonio will come at the tail end of a nationwide tour that is taking him everywhere from Las Vegas to the Winstar Casino in the bustling metropolis of Thackerville, Oklahoma.
Tickets for Seinfeld Live
will go on sale
Friday, September 20.
$50-$175, 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Price:
$50-$175
Comedy
