Legendary Comic Jerry Seinfeld Coming to the Majestic Theatre in December

Event Details Jerry Seinfeld Live @ The Majestic Theatre 224 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Fri., Dec. 6, 7 p.m. Price: $50-$175 Comedy Map

What is the deal with the Majestic Theatre?If you read that sentence in Jerry Seinfeld's voice, then you may be excited to hear that the American comedy icon will perform at the Majestic on December 6.Although most people still associate him with his wildly successful eponymous '90s sitcom, Seinfeld's more recent work has seen him partnered with streaming behemoth Netflix. His 2017 comedy specialand new seasons of Emmy-winning serieson are available on the platform, as well as a cameo in the Netflix reboot of popular bad-movie-bashing seriesSeinfeld has been performing live consistently, most notably at a residency at New York's Beacon Theatre. His stop in San Antonio will come at the tail end of a nationwide tour that is taking him everywhere from Las Vegas to the Winstar Casino in the bustling metropolis of Thackerville, Oklahoma.Tickets forwill go on sale Friday, September 20.