Friday, September 13, 2019

Legendary Comic Jerry Seinfeld Coming to the Majestic Theatre in December

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge JERRY SEINFELD / FACEBOOK
What is the deal with the Majestic Theatre?

If you read that sentence in Jerry Seinfeld's voice, then you may be excited to hear that the American comedy icon will perform at the Majestic on December 6.

Although most people still associate him with his wildly successful eponymous '90s sitcom, Seinfeld's more recent work has seen him partnered with streaming behemoth Netflix. His 2017 comedy special Jerry Before Seinfeld and new seasons of Emmy-winning series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee on are available on the platform, as well as a cameo in the Netflix reboot of popular bad-movie-bashing series Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Seinfeld has been performing live consistently, most notably at a residency at New York's Beacon Theatre. His stop in San Antonio will come at the tail end of a nationwide tour that is taking him everywhere from Las Vegas to the Winstar Casino in the bustling metropolis of Thackerville, Oklahoma.



Tickets for Seinfeld Live will go on sale Friday, September 20.

$50-$175, 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com
Event Details Jerry Seinfeld Live
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Price: $50-$175
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map

