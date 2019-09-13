Email
Friday, September 13, 2019

Touring Production of Broadway Classic Les Misérables Stopping in San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of The Majestic Theatre
Published in 1862, Victor Hugo’s magnum opus Les Misérables is considered one of the greatest French novels of the 19th century. Adapted into a musical in 1980, Les Misérables has graced stages globally for almost 40 years.

Set in France during a period of revolutionary upheaval, the story follows former prisoner Jean Valjean as he redeems himself in a world full of love, loss, politics — and a lot of singing. The latest touring production features new staging, including reimagined scenery based on the original paintings of Hugo himself. Classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own” and “Bring Him Home” may end up stuck in your head for weeks to come.

$49.50-$160, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17-Thursday, Sept. 19; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; The Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
