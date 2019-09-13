Touring Production of Broadway Classic Les Misérables Stopping in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Majestic Theatre

Event Details Les Miserables @ The Majestic Theatre 224 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Tuesdays-Thursdays, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Sat., Sept. 21, 2 & 8 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 22, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 22 Price: $49.50-$160 Theater Map

Published in 1862, Victor Hugo’s magnum opusis considered one of the greatest French novels of the 19th century. Adapted into a musical in 1980, Les Misérables has graced stages globally for almost 40 years.Set in France during a period of revolutionary upheaval, the story follows former prisoner Jean Valjean as he redeems himself in a world full of love, loss, politics — and a lot of singing. The latest touring production features new staging, including reimagined scenery based on the original paintings of Hugo himself. Classic songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own” and “Bring Him Home” may end up stuck in your head for weeks to come.