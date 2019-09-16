John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons Returns for Encore Performance at the Majestic Theatre in December

What began as yet another one-man show on Broadway has become a nationwide phenomenon. John Leguizamo's Tony-nominated Latin History for Morons, in which he boils down 3,000 years of Latin history into a 90-minute performance,spawned a Netflix special and a nationwide tour. His San Antonio appearance in July sold out so quickly that he added a second show.
If you missed him the first time he came to the Alamo City, then we have good news for you: Leguizamo is swinging back around for an encore performance at the Majestic in December. The one-night engagement of the popular show will give San Antonians a chance to brush up on all the Latin history they weren't taught in school.
Tickets for Latin History for Morons go on sale Friday, September 20.
$39.50-$110.50, 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 2, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.