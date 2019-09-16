San Antonio Artist Ethel Shipton Captures German Culture in 'Listening to Berlin' Art Show

click to enlarge Ethel Shipton

Event Details Ethel Shipton: Listening to Berlin @ Ruiz-Healy Art 201-A E. Olmos Dr. San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Sept. 18, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Oct. 26 (210) 804-2219 Price: Free Art Map

“Listening to Berlin,” Ethel Shipton’s latest show at Ruiz-Healy Art, captures the sights and sounds of Germany’s capital city. Shipton, who was selected for Blue Star Contemporary’s three month residency at Berlin’s Künstlerhaus Bethanien in 2018, draws from her trip in a series of prints, mixed-media works and interactive sculpture.A city rich in history and culture, Berlin has much to offer the traveling artist. While there, Shipton took interest in the vast graffiti culture and street art Berlin has become known for.“I started taking pictures of the graffiti, and the graffiti took me to look at other parts of the city that were interesting to me,” Shipton said in a statement.Among the highlights in this show is a sculptural piece where gallery visitors can sit and listen to the sounds of the city. Like much of Shipton’s work, “Listening to Berlin” focuses on bringing passing, everyday objects into sharp focus during moments of contemplation.In an era filled with constant distractions, Shipton’s work gives viewers permission to truly engage their surroundings.