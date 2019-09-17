Boulet Brothers' Dragula Tour Has Cancelled Its San Antonio Date

click image
Barely two weeks after announcing a San Antonio date, the entire macabre Dragula tour
has been scrapped.
Forgive us for screaming in anguish right now.
The event, originally scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, at the Aztec Theatre was to be a theatrical adaptation of a club night-turned-TV show created by the Boulet Brothers.
The show pits drag artists against each other in a contest, forcing those with low scores to endure a "survival stage" that could involve anything from being pierced with needles to being hurled out of an airplane.
Both the Aztec and Murray and Peter Present, the promotion company that booked the show, were unavailable for immediate comment.
For more information visit theaztectheatre.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.