Four Things to Do in San Antonio Instead of Joining the Area 51 Raid on Friday

click to enlarge
The time is nigh for the #1 viral joke of the summer to either sputter away or go out in a blaze of glory. Of course, we mean the official "Storm Area 51"
event scheduled to go down Friday in Nevada.
Instead of Naruto-running your way into an arrest — or worse — at a top secret government facility, we've rounded up some suitably weird ways to spend your Friday right here in San Antonio.
Film buffs have two options.
First, they can can head to the Alamo Drafthouse for a special screening of Tim Burton's 1996 flop-turned-cult classic Mars Attacks! $12, 7:25 p.m., Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes, 1255 S.W. Loop 410, drafthouse.com.
Or they can go to a free mystery screening held by the Black Moon Society's
newly debuted monthly film series Strange Cinema Club. Free, 8 p.m., Mantle Art Space, 714 Fredericksburg Road, facebook.com/strangecinemaclub
.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Jump-Start Performance Co.
If you're seeking to open your third eye, you can join in the immersive aural experience Teletextile: Connected
, which will feature chanting, singing and sonic meditation. $10-$20, 8 p.m., Jump-Start Theater, 710 Fredericksburg Rd., jump-start.org
.
And if you're an average nerd who found the viral shenanigans of "Alienstock" amusing, you may find that Big Texas Comicon
is more your speed. $11-$201, 2-8 p.m., Henry B. González Convention Center, 900 E. Market St., bigtexascomicon.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.