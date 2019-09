Four Things to Do in San Antonio Instead of Joining the Area 51 Raid on Friday

click to enlarge Warner Bros.

The time is nigh for the #1 viral joke of the summer to either sputter away or go out in a blaze of glory. Of course, we mean the official "Storm Area 51" event scheduled to go down Friday in Nevada.Instead of Naruto-running your way into an arrest — or worse — at a top secret government facility, we've rounded up some suitably weird ways to spend your Friday right here in San Antonio.Film buffs have two options.First, they can can head to the Alamo Drafthouse for a special screening of Tim Burton's 1996 flop-turned-cult classicOr they can go to a free mystery screening held by the Black Moon Society's newly debuted monthly film series Strange Cinema Club.If you're seeking to open your third eye, you can join in the immersive aural experience, which will feature chanting, singing and sonic meditation.And if you're an average nerd who found the viral shenanigans of "Alienstock" amusing, you may find that Big Texas Comicon is more your speed.