San Antonio Native Reportedly Cast as Selena's Father Abraham Quintanilla in Upcoming Netflix Series

click to enlarge Instagram / ricardoachavira

San Antonio native and actor Ricardo Chavira has reportedly been chosen to play Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father, in an upcoming Netflix series about the singer's life and short, but influential career.Netflix has yet to confirm the casting, but sources close to the show confirmed the news to Deadline . Chavira, who attended Robert E. Lee High School (now LEE High School) and the University of the Incarnate Word, may be best known as Carlos Solis onand Francisco Vargas onIn August, it was announced that Christian Serratos, who has appeared inand thesaga, would play Selena. The show, titled, will be a coming-of-age story that gives viewers a closer look at Selena's life growing up in the music business leading up to her ultimate success.