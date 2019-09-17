Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

San Antonio Native Reportedly Cast as Selena's Father Abraham Quintanilla in Upcoming Netflix Series

Posted By on Tue, Sep 17, 2019 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / RICARDOACHAVIRA
San Antonio native and actor Ricardo Chavira has reportedly been chosen to play Abraham Quintanilla, Selena's father, in an upcoming Netflix series about the singer's life and short, but influential career.

Netflix has yet to confirm the casting, but sources close to the show confirmed the news to Deadline. Chavira, who attended Robert E. Lee High School (now LEE High School) and the University of the Incarnate Word, may be best known as Carlos Solis on Desperate Housewives and Francisco Vargas on Scandal.

In August, it was announced that Christian Serratos, who has appeared in The Walking Dead and the Twilight saga, would play Selena. The show, titled Selena: The Series, will be a coming-of-age story that gives viewers a closer look at Selena's life growing up in the music business leading up to her ultimate success.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Big Texas Comic Con, San Antonio's Newest Pop Culture Convention, to Debut at Henry B. González This Weekend Read More

  2. John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons Returns for Encore Performance at the Majestic Theatre in December Read More

  3. San Antonio Artist Ethel Shipton Captures German Culture in 'Listening to Berlin' Art Show Read More

  4. Briscoe Western Art Museum Launches New Exhibition with a Series of Animal-Themed Events Read More

  5. Legendary Comic Jerry Seinfeld Coming to the Majestic Theatre in December Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation