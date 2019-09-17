Weirdo East Side Shop YeYa's Antiques and Oddities Has Shut Down

click image
Facebook / YeYa's Antiques and Oddities
After 10 years, Ye-Ya’s Antiques and Oddities, the weirdest antique store in San Antonio, shut its doors this morning.
Owner Mario Cooremans sent a direct Facebook message to the Current
announcing that he would only be open Tuesday morning from 8-11 a.m.
“Closed until further notice!!," he added. "Kz (Daughter) will be with me! Thank you.”
An East Side attraction, Ye-Ya’s carried everything from creepy clown paintings and animals in formaldehyde to mannequin parts and vintage photos. And did we mention the coffins? It was basically the go-to place to get your weirdo friend or family member that perfect strange-and-probably haunted gift.
However, there does seem to be a flicker of hope for those who weren’t able to get to the shop before it closed. According to the shop's official Facebook page, there will be a few select dates that the doors open again in the future.
For more information on those dates, drop by YeYa’s Facebook
page.
