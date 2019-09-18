Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Immersive Art Experience Hopscotch Slated to Launch in Downtown San Antonio in Spring 2020

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 11:51 AM

click to enlarge HOPSCOTCH
  • Hopscotch
The outdated downtown offices at 711 Navarro St. are long gone, but Hopscotch – a uniquely immersive art experience – promises to breathe new, creative life into the two-story building space at Travis Park Plaza.

The two-story building will open to the public by spring 2020, bringing new art galleries, an outdoor patio, food trucks and exhibits to its 18,000 sq. ft space in downtown San Antonio.

Art is a nearly universal medium, but intimidating culture surrounding traditional museums and galleries keep many visitors away.

“Our interactive approach allows a wider audience to enjoy art in different ways, whether it’s the visuals, technology or the ideas behind the [work],” said entrepreneur Hunter Inman, who co-founded Hopscotch with Nicole Jensen.



Together, they hope to break down barriers to at Hopscotch, where visitors can interact with original, technology-infused art installations.
click to enlarge HOPSCOTCH
  • Hopscotch
Hopscotch's Snapchat-esque art installations debuted earlier this year in Austin with an overwhelmingly positive response, but the team worked with GrayStreet Partners to bring Hopscotch to San Antonio, citing the city's art scene and growing downtown scene as factors behind the decision.

"The art scene here is much more developed than Austin; we kind of fell in love with the people, the vibe, the culture, the rhythm of how everybody operates here," Inman said, adding that Hopscotch will work with other local organizations and donate part of its proceeds to area nonprofits.

Hopscotch's team is currently reviewing art installation proposals, with plans to install work from a rotating number of San Antonio-based artists in the coming months.

Future guests will be able to enter Hopscotch's galleries or stop by the 4,500 square foot bar downstairs for a selection of batch craft cocktails and beers, or visit the 1,5000 square-foot patio for bites from local food trucks.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
Location Details Travis Park Plaza Building
711 Navarro
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Mall/Shopping center, Art and Food Truck
Map
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Native Reportedly Cast as Selena's Father Abraham Quintanilla in Upcoming Netflix Series Read More

  2. Weirdo East Side Shop YeYa's Antiques and Oddities Has Shut Down Read More

  3. Boulet Brothers' Dragula Tour Has Cancelled Its San Antonio Date Read More

  4. Big Texas Comic Con, San Antonio's Newest Pop Culture Convention, to Debut at Henry B. González This Weekend Read More

  5. Four Things to Do in San Antonio Instead of Joining the Area 51 Raid on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation