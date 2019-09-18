Immersive Art Experience Hopscotch Slated to Launch in Downtown San Antonio in Spring 2020

click to enlarge
The outdated downtown offices at 711 Navarro St. are long gone, but Hopscotch
– a uniquely immersive art experience – promises to breathe new, creative life into the two-story building space at Travis Park Plaza.
The two-story building will open to the public by spring 2020,
bringing new art galleries, an outdoor patio, food trucks and exhibits to its 18,000 sq. ft space in downtown San Antonio.
Art is a nearly universal medium, but intimidating culture surrounding traditional museums and galleries keep many visitors away.
“Our interactive approach allows a wider audience to enjoy art in different ways, whether it’s the visuals, technology or the ideas behind the [work],” said entrepreneur Hunter Inman, who co-founded Hopscotch with Nicole Jensen.
Together, they hope to break down barriers to at Hopscotch, where visitors can interact with original, technology-infused art installations.
Hopscotch's Snapchat-esque art installations debuted earlier this year in Austin with an overwhelmingly positive response, but the team worked with GrayStreet Partners
to bring Hopscotch to San Antonio, citing the city's art scene and growing downtown scene as factors behind the decision.
"The art scene here is much more developed than Austin; we kind of fell in love with the people, the vibe, the culture, the rhythm of how everybody operates here," Inman said, adding that Hopscotch will work with other local organizations and donate part of its proceeds to area nonprofits.
Hopscotch's team is currently reviewing art installation proposals, with plans to install work from a rotating number of San Antonio-based artists
in the coming months.
Future guests will be able to enter Hopscotch's galleries
or stop by the 4,500 square foot bar downstairs for a selection of batch craft cocktails and beers, or visit the 1,5000 square-foot patio for bites from local food trucks.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
