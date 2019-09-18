Wednesday, September 18, 2019
Mix Fit SA, Mission Marquee Hosting Free 'Como la Flor' Zumba Class, Selena Screening
By Kiko Martinez
on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 8:00 AM
Actress Constance Marie might have shown little Selena how to do the washing machine in the 1997 biopic Selena
, but local fitness company Mix Fit SA has a few more advanced dance moves for those interested in working out before the free screening of the beloved film on the life and career of late Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.
At 6:30 p.m., Mix Fit SA trainers will be out at the Mission Marquee Plaza to tone up moviegoers with a free “Como la Flor” Zumba class. Break a little sweat before the movie and feel guilt-free later when you decide to eat from one of the food trucks parked at the event. Maybe there will even a pizza truck, so you can chow down with J-Lo during her pizza-eating scene.
“I eat medium pizzas all by myself with lots of pepperoni,” she memorably tells actor Jon Seda. “And I drink Cokes and scarf Doritos and never exercise.”
We’re not sure if Mix Fit SA would promote that diet, but maybe a few extra cumbia steps will burn the extra calories.
Free, Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 207-8612, missionmarquee.com.
