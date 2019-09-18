The Queer Queens of Qomedy Bringing All the Laughs to San Antonio

-
Lords and ladies, bow down to the Queer Queens of Qomedy as they make their fourth return to San Antonio, bringing a fresh round of laughs. Pillaging Texas on a six-day tour, this year’s trio consists of comedy royalty Poppy Champlin, Sandra Valls and Vickie Shaw.
Once crowned as America’s Funniest Real Woman on The Joan Rivers Show
, Champlin has also graced LOGO, Comedy Central and the Oprah Winfrey Network with her comedic prowess. Hailing from Laredo, Sandra Valls has appeared on BET’s Comic View
and co-wrote and co-stars in The Latina Christmas Special
. Vickie Shaw — seen on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend or her special You Can Take The Girl Out of Texas!
— rounds out the royal court with relatable Southern humor.
The Queer Queens clearly aren’t afraid to use comedy to conquer the politically charged Lone Star State.
$30-$45, Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Beethoven Hall, 420 S. Alamo Street, (512) 736-5191, facebook.com/queerqueens.
