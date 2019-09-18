Email
Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The Queer Queens of Qomedy Bringing All the Laughs to San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 7:30 AM

COURTESY OF QUEER QUEENS OF QOMEDY
  • Courtesy of Queer Queens of Qomedy
Lords and ladies, bow down to the Queer Queens of Qomedy as they make their fourth return to San Antonio, bringing a fresh round of laughs. Pillaging Texas on a six-day tour, this year’s trio consists of comedy royalty Poppy Champlin, Sandra Valls and Vickie Shaw.

Once crowned as America’s Funniest Real Woman on The Joan Rivers Show, Champlin has also graced LOGO, Comedy Central and the Oprah Winfrey Network with her comedic prowess. Hailing from Laredo, Sandra Valls has appeared on BET’s Comic View and co-wrote and co-stars in The Latina Christmas Special. Vickie Shaw — seen on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend or her special You Can Take The Girl Out of Texas! — rounds out the royal court with relatable Southern humor.

The Queer Queens clearly aren’t afraid to use comedy to conquer the politically charged Lone Star State.

$30-$45, Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Beethoven Hall, 420 S. Alamo Street, (512) 736-5191, facebook.com/queerqueens.
Event Details The Queer Queens of Qomedy
@ Beethoven Hall
420 S. Alamo St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Sept. 20, 8-10 p.m.
(210) 227-2751
Price: $30-$45
Comedy
