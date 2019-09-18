The Queer Queens of Qomedy Bringing All the Laughs to San Antonio

Courtesy of Queer Queens of Qomedy

Lords and ladies, bow down to the Queer Queens of Qomedy as they make their fourth return to San Antonio, bringing a fresh round of laughs. Pillaging Texas on a six-day tour, this year’s trio consists of comedy royalty Poppy Champlin, Sandra Valls and Vickie Shaw.Once crowned as America’s Funniest Real Woman on, Champlin has also graced LOGO, Comedy Central and the Oprah Winfrey Network with her comedic prowess. Hailing from Laredo, Sandra Valls has appeared on BET’sand co-wrote and co-stars in. Vickie Shaw — seen on Comedy Central’s Premium Blend or her special— rounds out the royal court with relatable Southern humor.The Queer Queens clearly aren’t afraid to use comedy to conquer the politically charged Lone Star State.