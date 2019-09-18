Email
Wednesday, September 18, 2019

The War of the Cons Continues: Celebrity Fan Fest Announces Late-October 'Preview Con'

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
It's bad enough that Traders Village and Alamo City Comic Con will be hosting their nerd-centric events on the same weekend – and now, a mere week before, Celebrity Fan Fest is also getting in on the action.

Not satisfied with waiting out the days until their official 2020 convention, CFF has added what they're calling a "Preview Con" in late October. The craziest part? Everything at CFF's Preview Con is free, so long as you purchase a badge for 2 or more days for CFF in 2020.

With a purchase of a 2, 3, 4-day or Gold/Platinum VIP badge to CFF, attendees are also given admission to Preview Con at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall on October 26 and 27, including table photos, autographs and more, depending on the badge level. Anyone down to drop another $10 can also enjoy unlimited popcorn.

Guests for Preview Con include Brendan Fraser (The Mummy, Doom Patrol), Zachary Levi (Chuck, Shazam) and Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon), and CFF promises panels from all scheduled celebrities. Unlike other cons, autographs and photo ops will not be sold on an individual basis, so it's all or nothing based on the badge you produce at the door.



Tickets for Celebrity Fan Fest go on sale on Thursday, September 19.

