Two San Antonio Resorts Home to Top Hotel Pools in the U.S., According to USA Today

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa
Locals who love swimming may want to make plans to visit a pair of San Antonio hotel pools that are among the best in the U.S.
In USA Today
's 2019 10Best Readers' Choice Awards
, two San Antonio resorts received a shoutout for their beautiful swimming facilities. The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort
ranked as the second-best hotel pool in the country. The recognition is well-earned here. It's got a children’s pool and play area, an adult-only infinity pool, not to mention a lazy river complete with a slide and pool as well as a lantana spa pool.
The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa
came in at No. 3. The space includes a five-acre water park complete with a FlowRider wave machine — to can put your surfing skills to the test. The Hyatt also has a 22-foot waterslide and a number of — some kid-friendly and others for adults only.
A panel of experts initially selected 20 nominees across a variety of categories, after which USA Today
readers voted for the 10 best winners.
So if you're down to take a swim at these pools, you may want to treat yourself to a staycation before the short-lived cooler temperatures arrive. After all, we would never condone sneaking into a hotel pool.
