Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Two San Antonio Resorts Home to Top Hotel Pools in the U.S., According to USA Today

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge HYATT REGENCY HILL COUNTRY RESORT & SPA
  • Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa
Locals who love swimming may want to make plans to visit a pair of San Antonio hotel pools that are among the best in the U.S.

In USA Today's 2019 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, two San Antonio resorts received a shoutout for their beautiful swimming facilities. The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort ranked as the second-best hotel pool in the country. The recognition is well-earned here. It's got a children’s pool and play area, an adult-only infinity pool, not to mention a lazy river complete with a slide and pool as well as a lantana spa pool.

The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa came in at No. 3. The space includes a five-acre water park complete with a FlowRider wave machine — to can put your surfing skills to the test. The Hyatt also has a 22-foot waterslide and a number of — some kid-friendly and others for adults only.

A panel of experts initially selected 20 nominees across a variety of categories, after which USA Today readers voted for the 10 best winners.



So if you're down to take a swim at these pools, you may want to treat yourself to a staycation before the short-lived cooler temperatures arrive. After all, we would never condone sneaking into a hotel pool.
Slideshow 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into
20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 slides
20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into 20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into
20 Beautiful San Antonio Hotel Pools You Totally Shouldn’t Sneak Into
By San Antonio Current Staff
Click to View 20 slides
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Native Reportedly Cast as Selena's Father Abraham Quintanilla in Upcoming Netflix Series Read More

  2. Weirdo East Side Shop YeYa's Antiques and Oddities Has Shut Down Read More

  3. Boulet Brothers' Dragula Tour Has Cancelled Its San Antonio Date Read More

  4. Big Texas Comic Con, San Antonio's Newest Pop Culture Convention, to Debut at Henry B. González This Weekend Read More

  5. Four Things to Do in San Antonio Instead of Joining the Area 51 Raid on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation