Thursday, September 19, 2019

Original Drag Musical by the Queen Fantasia Wood Premiering at HEAT Nightclub Next Week

Thursday, September 19, 2019

This ain't your average drag show, baby.

Next week, HEAT Nightclub and Haus of Eden will present a brand new musical written and directed by the Queen Fantasia Wood called Don't Drag Me Into You.

Here's what you need to know about the plot: A rabid fan of one of the drag queens at an LGBTQ+ nightclub threatens to kill the other cast members in a misguided attempt to vie for her affections — and everyone sings along the way. The production features a soundtrack with both original music and renditions of popular hits, and it stars Kinge Montage, Naima Jackson-Hewitt Holton, Mehgan Iman Dlux, Tommy Lee Bennett, Jeremiah Molla and Janecia Stevenson.

Don't Drag Me Into You is here for one-night only next Tuesday. Tickets are available online.



$10-$16, 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, HEAT, 1500 N. Main Ave., (210) 227-2900, facebook.com/OfficialHausOfEden
