Thursday, September 19, 2019
Original Drag Musical by the Queen Fantasia Wood Premiering at HEAT Nightclub Next Week
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Sep 19, 2019 at 3:21 PM
This ain't your average drag show, baby.
Next week, HEAT Nightclub and Haus of Eden will present a brand new musical written and directed by the Queen Fantasia Wood called Don't Drag Me Into You
.
Here's what you need to know about the plot: A rabid fan of one of the drag queens at an LGBTQ+ nightclub threatens to kill the other cast members in a misguided attempt to vie for her affections — and everyone sings along the way. The production features a soundtrack with both original music and renditions of popular hits, and it stars Kinge Montage, Naima Jackson-Hewitt Holton, Mehgan Iman Dlux, Tommy Lee Bennett, Jeremiah Molla and Janecia Stevenson.
Don't Drag Me Into You
is here for one-night only next Tuesday. Tickets are available online
.
$10-$16, 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, HEAT, 1500 N. Main Ave., (210) 227-2900
@ Heat Nightclub
1500 N. Main
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
Price:
$10-$16
LGBT
