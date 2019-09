Original Drag Musical by the Queen Fantasia Wood Premiering at HEAT Nightclub Next Week

click image Facebook / The Queen Fantasia Wood

This ain't your average drag show, baby.Next week, HEAT Nightclub and Haus of Eden will present a brand new musical written and directed by the Queen Fantasia Wood calledHere's what you need to know about the plot: A rabid fan of one of the drag queens at an LGBTQ+ nightclub threatens to kill the other cast members in a misguided attempt to vie for her affections — and everyone sings along the way. The production features a soundtrack with both original music and renditions of popular hits, and it stars Kinge Montage, Naima Jackson-Hewitt Holton, Mehgan Iman Dlux, Tommy Lee Bennett, Jeremiah Molla and Janecia Stevenson.is here for one-night only next Tuesday. Tickets are available online