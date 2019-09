Drag Queen and Pop Star Sharon Needles Will Go Straight for the Vein at HEAT Next Week

click image Twitter / SHARON_NEEDLES

Event Details Sharon Needles @ HEAT Nightclub 1500 N. Main San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Sept. 25, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Price: $17-$42 LGBT Map

Trypanophobes beware, because hypodermic drag queen Sharon Needles is coming to town. If you're still bummed about the Dragula's San Antonio show cancellation and aren't satisfied with local queen Shawn Benét's consolation bookings of its slated performers, then maybe a visit from theseason four winner is just the medicine you need.Needles will bring her signature style to HEAT Nightclub on Wednesday, September 25. Recently crowned one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America by, she also has three hit dance-pop albums to her name.Tickets are on sale now