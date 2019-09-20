Email
Friday, September 20, 2019

Drag Queen and Pop Star Sharon Needles Will Go Straight for the Vein at HEAT Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 1:55 PM

click image TWITTER / SHARON_NEEDLES
  • Twitter / SHARON_NEEDLES
Trypanophobes beware, because hypodermic drag queen Sharon Needles is coming to town. If you're still bummed about the Dragula's San Antonio show cancellation and aren't satisfied with local queen Shawn Benét's consolation bookings of its slated performers, then maybe a visit from the RuPaul's Drag Race season four winner is just the medicine you need.

Needles will bring her signature style to HEAT Nightclub on Wednesday, September 25. Recently crowned one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America by Vulture, she also has three hit dance-pop albums to her name.

Tickets are on sale now.

$17-$42, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, HEAT Nightclub, 1500 N. Main Ave., (210) 386-4537, reylopezentertainment.com
Event Details Sharon Needles
@ HEAT Nightclub
1500 N. Main
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Sept. 25, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Price: $17-$42
Buy Tickets
Map

