Friday, September 20, 2019
Drag Queen and Pop Star Sharon Needles Will Go Straight for the Vein at HEAT Next Week
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 1:55 PM
click image
Trypanophobes beware, because hypodermic drag queen Sharon Needles is coming to town. If you're still bummed about the Dragula's San Antonio show cancellation
and aren't satisfied with local queen Shawn Benét's consolation bookings
of its slated performers, then maybe a visit from the RuPaul's Drag Race
season four winner is just the medicine you need.
Needles will bring her signature style to HEAT Nightclub on Wednesday, September 25. Recently crowned
one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Drag Queens in America by Vulture
, she also has three hit dance-pop albums to her name.
Tickets are on sale now
.
$17-$42, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, HEAT Nightclub, 1500 N. Main Ave., (210) 386-4537, reylopezentertainment.com
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ HEAT Nightclub
1500 N. Main
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., Sept. 25, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Price:
$17-$42
LGBT
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, LGBTQ, drag queen, Sharon Needles, Ru Paul's Drag Race, HEAT Nightclub, Image