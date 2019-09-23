Email
Monday, September 23, 2019

Comedians Dave Attell and Jeff Ross Will Bring the Burns to San Antonio for Their Bumping Mics Live Tour

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 1:02 PM

If you're a fan of tightly honed off-color comedy, look no further than Dave "There's No Romantic Way to Fist Someone" Attell and "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross. Last year, the two comedians joined forces for the Netflix series Bumping Mics, which combined a celebrity cameo-filled stint at New York's Comedy Cellar with a series of Insomniac-esque interstitials filmed on NYC's streets.

Why call it Bumping Mics? Well, that's what they do whenever one of them lands a particularly good burn.

Come January, Attell and Ross will be knocking together SM58's in our own humble city, as they take Bumping Mics on a live tour. Expect off-the-cuff insults, audience participation and, of course, their signature, er, panache.


Bumping Mics will stop at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, January 17 2020. Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 27.



$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com
Event Details Bumping Mics with Jeff Ross and Dave Attell
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Jan. 17, 8 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$69.50
Comedy
