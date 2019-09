ICYMI, Manu Ginobili Hilariously Wore a Wig During a Celebrity Basketball Game, and Now We're Emotional

Manu Ginobili wore a wig in a charity game so we can get prime Ginobili one more time 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/z20jkEFmAb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 21, 2019

Manu Ginobili wore a wig in a charity game with Tony Parker and went 2005 on us lmao what a legend pic.twitter.com/3jKGQ58ySX — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) September 21, 2019

Love that man. He's the definition of competitiveness.

Classy all the time. — Independent Person (@DanTheKindMan) September 21, 2019

2005 Prime Ginobili activated with that wig on ! https://t.co/RHgGA0iJu3 — Neri 🍂🦒 (@davidisunique_) September 21, 2019

Spurs fans were likely in their feelings at the sight of Manu Ginobili with a full head of hair over the weekend.The retired player participated in a celebrity basketball game in China on Saturday, and took the event as an opportunity to amuse fans by wearing a wig . His long-haired look was strikingly similar to his championship-winning years as a Spur.Twitter users loved Ginobili's accessory.Spurs fans also got to see Ginobili go up against Tony Parker during the game.ESPN caught up with Parker, who told the sports outlet that he's enjoying retirement with his family. Perhaps shocking to some, the former Spur said he doesn't miss the game."I don’t miss anything," Parker said. "I accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish."Still, he's looking forward to his jersey retirement ceremony on November 11."It is such a great honor," Parker said. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have my jersey retired."