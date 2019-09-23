Email
Monday, September 23, 2019

ICYMI, Manu Ginobili Hilariously Wore a Wig During a Celebrity Basketball Game, and Now We're Emotional

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2019 at 11:03 AM

Spurs fans were likely in their feelings at the sight of Manu Ginobili with a full head of hair over the weekend.

The retired player participated in a celebrity basketball game in China on Saturday, and took the event as an opportunity to amuse fans by wearing a wig. His long-haired look was strikingly similar to his championship-winning years as a Spur.

Twitter users loved Ginobili's accessory.
Spurs fans also got to see Ginobili go up against Tony Parker during the game.

ESPN caught up with Parker, who told the sports outlet that he's enjoying retirement with his family. Perhaps shocking to some, the former Spur said he doesn't miss the game.

"I don’t miss anything," Parker said. "I accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish."



Still, he's looking forward to his jersey retirement ceremony on November 11.

"It is such a great honor," Parker said. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would have my jersey retired."

