Multisensory Art Exhibit 'The Color of Blind' to Open at the Carver Community Cultural Center on Friday

"Look, don't touch" may seem like a harmless refrain, but this long-accepted rule for preserving objects in museums and galleries makes them likewise inaccessible to anyone who's visually impaired. Multisensory art exhibition
"The Color of Blind" seeks to level the playing field by flipping the script: "Please touch the art!"
"The Color of Blind" originated in 2013 with the goal of making art accessible to visually-impaired individuals, as well as others with sensory needs or challenges. Each year, participating artists create works for the exhibition that must follow one rule: each piece can be experienced with senses other than sight.
Paintings and sculptures with tactile textures are common entrants, but artworks and performances that engage touch, smell and even taste are also encouraged. The free exhibition is open to all, and sighted individuals can be guided through the gallery space while blindfolded in order to fully experience the multisensory aspects of the works on display.
With 40 or more artists on display each year, the exhibition includes examples of both abstract and representational art in a variety of mediums. Artwork from past years includes Jonas Perkins' Remember the Alamo
, which recreates the front facade of San Antonio's favorite landmark in bronze for people to explore with their fingers.
This year's artists include Cat Quintanilla, Cody Vance, MoMo & Pompa, David Peche, Joan Frederick and Katherine Brown, plus many more. After an opening reception on Friday, the exhibition will remain on view from Mondays-Fridays until November 8.
Free, 6-9 p.m. Friday, September 27, on view 8 a.m. Mondays-Fridays September 30 through November 8, Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry, (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org
@ Carver Community Cultural Center
226 N Hackberry
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Sept. 27, 6-9 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Nov. 8
Price:
Free
Art, Special Events and Kids
