Pachanga de Palabras Celebrates the Written Word on the West Side This Saturday

This weekend, Plaza Guadalupe will overflow with books, zines and more courtesy of Westside pop-up bookseller Échale Books . The Pachanga de Palabras is taking over the historic venue for an all-out party that promotes literacy in San Antonio and celebrates bilingual and Spanish literature.The event will feature interactive workshops for both kids and adults, drag king story time, a music lineup including DJ De la O, IndigeNecias and Alyson Alonzo, plus live poetry readings by Victoria Garcia Zapata, Kai Ramey, Arianna Brown and Polly Anna Rocha. Emcee Gacho Marx, La Voz de Los MENtirosos (yes, that's his whole name and title) will reign over the festivities while avid readers peruse local book and zine vendors like Aztlan Libre Press NWA Zine and Yes Ma'am Zine Low on cash? Representatives from the Bexar County BiblioTech Digital Library will also be on hand to demonstrate how to take advantage of digital library lending.In addition to several pre-event fundraisers, Échale Books is raising money for Pachanga de Palabras on GoFundMe