San Antonio Museums to Offer Reciprocal Admission for 3rd Annual Museum Month

October isn't just for spooks, y'all — it's also a great chance to get a hefty dose of culture. Starting next week, 15 local museums will offer free general admission for two to anyone who's a member of one the participating organizations.Unsurprisingly, heavy-hitters like the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, Artpace San Antonio and Blue Star Contemporary are on the list, as well as the kid-centric DoSeum and Witte Museum plus outdoor destinations San Antonio Botanical Garden and San Antonio Missions Historical Park.Champing at the bit to visit Ruby City once it opens? The good news is it's also on the list.Got family or friends visiting from out of town in October? If so, they can also take advantage of free Museum Month admission if they're staying at one of Hilton's participating hotels.To make the commute easier, rides on VIVA bus routes 11, 40 and 301 will be fare-free each Saturday in October, and SWell Cycle is offering a $5 discount on day-pass rentals.