Special Screening of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory to Bring Mike Teevee, Veruca Salt to Alamo Drafthouse

is such an enduringly popular hit that the subreddit r/grandpajoehate has 95,000 subscribers dedicated to ragging on Charlie’s Grandpa Joe for his perceived laziness. The 1971 film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic novel has delighted and terrified generations of children with its portrayal of the whimsical yet extremely dangerous Wonka Candy Factory, which juxtaposes glorious gardens of candy with the psychedelic fear-fest of the Tunnel of Terror.While Gene Wilder’s showstopping performance as candy-maker Willy Wonka is nothing to shake a stick at, some of the movie’s most memorable moments are the various pickles the Golden Ticket holders find themselves in, from Augustus Gloop’s tumble into the chocolate river to Violet Beauregarde’s gum-induced blueberry transformation.For this special screening at the Alamo Drafthouse, actors Paris Themmen (Mike Teevee) and Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt) will be on hand to answer audience members’ burning questions about the film. Plus, there’ll be oodles of candy, sniffable wallpaper, a pre-show karaoke contest and more surprises for die-hard Dahl fans to enjoy.