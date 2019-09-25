Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Actors from the London Stage Coming to San Antonio for Special Performance of Twelfth Night
By Georgie Riggs
on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 7:07 AM
Courtesy of ARTS San Antonio
There’s Shakespeare, and then there’s British actors doing Shakespeare. One of the oldest touring Shakespeare theater troupes, Actors from the London Stage, is back in town courtesy of ARTS San Antonio.
You may have caught them last fall when they brought preeminent tragedy Hamlet
to the Alamo City, but this year the group is looking for laughs with the comedy Twelfth Night
. Maybe you were recently enamored by The Classic’s modern rendition of Romeo & Juliet
and fell back in love with the playwright, maybe you’ve always been a fan of the Bard’s work — or maybe you’re just curious to see the play behind the Amanda Bynes flick She’s The Man
.
Whatever the case, it may be worth checking out this top-tier performance of Shakespeare’s comic tale of misplaced love.
$29-$792, Friday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m., Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 226-3333, artssa.org.
When: Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
(210) 226-2891
Price:
$29-$99
Theater, Comedy and Art
