Actors from the London Stage Coming to San Antonio for Special Performance of Twelfth Night

click to enlarge Courtesy of ARTS San Antonio

There’s Shakespeare, and then there’s British actors doing Shakespeare. One of the oldest touring Shakespeare theater troupes, Actors from the London Stage, is back in town courtesy of ARTS San Antonio.You may have caught them last fall when they brought preeminent tragedyto the Alamo City, but this year the group is looking for laughs with the comedy. Maybe you were recently enamored by The Classic’s modern rendition ofand fell back in love with the playwright, maybe you’ve always been a fan of the Bard’s work — or maybe you’re just curious to see the play behind the Amanda Bynes flickWhatever the case, it may be worth checking out this top-tier performance of Shakespeare’s comic tale of misplaced love.