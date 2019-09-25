Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Comedian Deon Cole Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud This Weekend
By Rhyma Castillo
on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 9:09 AM
American actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will bring his dry, witty humor to San Antonio on his latest tour.
Cole began his career in Chicago, and is best known as a member of the writing staff for The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien
and Conan
. Blurring the line between political correctness and unabashed honesty, Cole shares his life experiences as a black man in a way that can make some well-to-do white people squirm. In a promotion for his upcoming show Black Box
with TBS, Cole pokes fun at racial stereotypes, advertising himself as “just the right amount of black” to draw in a white audience. Cole has racked up awards and accolades throughout his career, including two Emmy nominations as a writer for Conan.
If you’re looking for a casual night of sarcastic comedy, this show may be worth catching.
$30-$40, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29; Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Sept. 27, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m., Sat., Sept. 28, 7 & 9:30 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$30-$40
Comedy
