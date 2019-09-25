Comedian Deon Cole Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud This Weekend

click image Instagram / deoncole

American actor, comedian and writer Deon Cole will bring his dry, witty humor to San Antonio on his latest tour.Cole began his career in Chicago, and is best known as a member of the writing staff forand. Blurring the line between political correctness and unabashed honesty, Cole shares his life experiences as a black man in a way that can make some well-to-do white people squirm. In a promotion for his upcoming showwith TBS, Cole pokes fun at racial stereotypes, advertising himself as “just the right amount of black” to draw in a white audience. Cole has racked up awards and accolades throughout his career, including two Emmy nominations as a writer for Conan.If you’re looking for a casual night of sarcastic comedy, this show may be worth catching.