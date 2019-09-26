Email
Thursday, September 26, 2019

Monster-Con Returns to Wonderland of the Americas Mall with Vendors, Performances and Celebrity Appearances

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 7:37 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MONSTER-CON
  • Courtesy of Monster-Con
Sink your plastic fangs into weekend full of monsters, fake blood and spooks as the Wonderland of the Americas Mall hosts its 7th annual Monster-Con.

Got a dress made from human flesh? Show it off to all the ghouls in the Scream Queen Beauty Pageant. Want some cool Halloween and horror goodies? Browse vendor and artist booths, who will be selling their scary creations — and maybe even their souls. Like getting jiggy to the Monster Mash? Howl along to some live music and performances hosted throughout the weekend.

This year’s guest lineup includes three actors featured in Rob Zombie’s cult classic House of 1000 Corpses: Jennifer Jostyn (Mary Knowles), Walter Phelan (Dr. Satan) and Robert Mukes (Rufus). For those who dare get close, the horror trio will be taking killer photo-ops with their fans.

Free, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28; noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29; Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 785-3500, monster-con.com.
Event Details Monster-Con
@ Wonderland of the Americas
4522 Fredericksburg
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 12-6 p.m.
Price: Free
Special Events
Map

