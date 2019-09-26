Monster-Con Returns to Wonderland of the Americas Mall with Vendors, Performances and Celebrity Appearances

click to enlarge Courtesy of Monster-Con

Event Details Monster-Con @ Wonderland of the Americas 4522 Fredericksburg San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 12-6 p.m. Price: Free Special Events Map

Sink your plastic fangs into weekend full of monsters, fake blood and spooks as the Wonderland of the Americas Mall hosts its 7th annual Monster-Con.Got a dress made from human flesh? Show it off to all the ghouls in the Scream Queen Beauty Pageant. Want some cool Halloween and horror goodies? Browse vendor and artist booths, who will be selling their scary creations — and maybe even their souls. Like getting jiggy to the Monster Mash? Howl along to some live music and performances hosted throughout the weekend.This year’s guest lineup includes three actors featured in Rob Zombie’s cult classic: Jennifer Jostyn (Mary Knowles), Walter Phelan (Dr. Satan) and Robert Mukes (Rufus). For those who dare get close, the horror trio will be taking killer photo-ops with their fans.