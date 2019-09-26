Email
Thursday, September 26, 2019

The Monster Squad Star André Gower to Screen New Documentary at the Alamo Drafthouse Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 4:02 PM

click image FACEBOOK / ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Alamo Drafthouse San Antonio
Back in the summer of '87, a horror-comedy became an instant hit – but it wasn't The Monster Squad. Smashed at the box office by Cali vamp flick The Lost Boys, The Monster Squad limped its way through a short theatrical run before the studio threw in the towel.

However, unbeknownst to the film's cast and crew, The Monster Squad cultivated a small, passionate following in the '90s and '00s. Between video rentals, cable TV screenings and bootleg VHS traders, director Fred Dekker's campy take on Universal's classic monsters found its audience across the nation.

Inspired by the film's cult following, The Monster Squad star André Gower (Sean) has made a new documentary, titled with the movie's most famous quote – Wolfman's Got Nards! Next Tuesday, San Antonians have the chance to start off October right with a screening of the doc, followed by a Q&A sesh with Gower himself.


Wolfman's Got Nards features interviews with The Monster Squad's cast and crew, as well as academics, celebrities and even some original reviewers of the movie. However, Gower's focus is squarely on The Monster Squad's fans – who are these often self-described misfits, and what was it about this '80s flop that drew them to it?



If you haven't seen The Monster Squad, or are due for a rewatch, you can stream it on Hulu or Amazon Prime.

$15, 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, Alamo Drafthouse Park North, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (210) 677-8500, drafthouse.com/san-antonio.
Event Details Wolfman's Got Nards with André Gower
@ Alamo Drafthouse Park North
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Oct. 1, 7 p.m.
Price: $15
Buy Tickets
Map

