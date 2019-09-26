Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 26, 2019

W-I-P Inviting San Antonians to Watch Artists Work, Create Pieces at Central Library

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 8:14 AM

click to enlarge MATTHEW MARTINEZ
  • Matthew Martinez
Appreciating artworks displayed in exhibits and galleries is one thing, but it’s not every weekend we’re afforded the opportunity to watch artists as they work and to follow up with questions about their methods and intentions.

Seven artists will create pieces tailored to the beautiful behemoth that is San Antonio Public Library’s Central branch before our very eyes Saturday and Sunday.

W-I-P, the San Antonio nonprofit at the event’s helm, has arranged for Claire Rousay, Jennifer Edmonds-Jones and Domeinic Jimenez to take Saturday’s spotlight; Matthew Eric Mendez, the pair of Laura Rios Ramirez and Rosie Torres and finally Brandon Bulls will round out the event Sunday. When the artists are finished making their site-specific works each afternoon, W-I-P will present a light reception before attendees can engage in discussions modeled after Liz Lerman’s “Critical Response Process” method — a manner of facilitating openness and transparency between artists and their audiences.

Free ($5–$20 suggested donation), 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29, Central Library, 600 Soledad St., (210) 207-2500, mysapl.org.
Event Details Site-Specific W-I-P
@ Central Library
600 Soledad St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Sept. 28, 1 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 1 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Site-Specific W-I-P

    Staff Pick
    Site-Specific W-I-P @ Central Library

    • Sat., Sept. 28, 1 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 1 p.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Ballet San Antonio Brings Dance to the Outdoors with Ballet in the Park Read More

  2. Comedian Deon Cole Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud This Weekend Read More

  3. Welcome to the WOO Lab: UTSA’s New ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Aims to Put the “A” in STEAM Read More

  4. Actors from the London Stage Coming to San Antonio for Special Performance of Twelfth Night Read More

  5. Pachanga de Palabras Celebrates the Written Word on the West Side This Saturday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation