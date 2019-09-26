W-I-P Inviting San Antonians to Watch Artists Work, Create Pieces at Central Library

click to enlarge Matthew Martinez

Event Details Site-Specific W-I-P @ Central Library 600 Soledad St. San Antonio, TX When: Sat., Sept. 28, 1 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 29, 1 p.m. Price: Free Art Map

Appreciating artworks displayed in exhibits and galleries is one thing, but it’s not every weekend we’re afforded the opportunity to watch artists as they work and to follow up with questions about their methods and intentions.Seven artists will create pieces tailored to the beautiful behemoth that is San Antonio Public Library’s Central branch before our very eyes Saturday and Sunday.W-I-P, the San Antonio nonprofit at the event’s helm, has arranged for Claire Rousay, Jennifer Edmonds-Jones and Domeinic Jimenez to take Saturday’s spotlight; Matthew Eric Mendez, the pair of Laura Rios Ramirez and Rosie Torres and finally Brandon Bulls will round out the event Sunday. When the artists are finished making their site-specific works each afternoon, W-I-P will present a light reception before attendees can engage in discussions modeled after Liz Lerman’s “Critical Response Process” method — a manner of facilitating openness and transparency between artists and their audiences.