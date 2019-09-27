Email
Friday, September 27, 2019

Bexar Stage's Latest Show Will Hack and Slash Its Way Through October

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BEXAR STAGE
  • Courtesy of Bexar Stage
Tired of helplessly shouting at hapless co-eds that are making grave mistakes onscreen every time you see a horror movie?

Now's your chance to actually make a difference who survives.

Bexar Stage will descend into murderous mayhem this October for Camp Slaughter. The improvised, horror flick-inspired performance will integrate audience suggestions into its plot, giving the spectators a chance to weigh in on the pandemonium.

Camp Slaughter is tailor-made for fans of classic slashers and horror comedies like Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010) and Stage Fright (2014). Each Friday, a brand new version of the show will pit ill-fated campers against a mysterious, bloodthirsty killer, capping off with a final performance on Halloween night.



The show is directed by Jay Rodriguez and stars Raven Ahrens, Seth Balla, Samantha Grubbs, Alexandra Hamner, Erick Mayo, Elliot Nathan, Clint Taylor, Juan Torres, Tyler Waddell and Sawyer Williams.

$15, 8 p.m. Friday, October 4, 11, 18 & 25 and Thursday, October 31, Bexar Stage, 1203 Camden St., (210) 281-4259, bexarstage.com
Event Details Camp Slaughter
@ Bexar Stage
1203 Camden St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, 8 p.m. and Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 25
Price: $15
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map
