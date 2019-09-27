Bexar Stage's Latest Show Will Hack and Slash Its Way Through October

click to enlarge Courtesy of Bexar Stage

Event Details Camp Slaughter @ Bexar Stage 1203 Camden St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Fridays, 8 p.m. and Thu., Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 25 Price: $15 Comedy Map

Tired of helplessly shouting at hapless co-eds that are making grave mistakes onscreen every time you see a horror movie?Now's your chance to actually make a difference who survives.Bexar Stage will descend into murderous mayhem this October for. The improvised, horror flick-inspired performance will integrate audience suggestions into its plot, giving the spectators a chance to weigh in on the pandemonium.is tailor-made for fans of classic slashers and horror comedies like(2010) and(2014). Each Friday, a brand new version of the show will pit ill-fated campers against a mysterious, bloodthirsty killer, capping off with a final performance on Halloween night.The show is directed by Jay Rodriguez and stars Raven Ahrens, Seth Balla, Samantha Grubbs, Alexandra Hamner, Erick Mayo, Elliot Nathan, Clint Taylor, Juan Torres, Tyler Waddell and Sawyer Williams.