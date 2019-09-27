Email
Friday, September 27, 2019

This Meme-Inspired Tim Duncan Pin is Hilariously Perfect

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 12:14 PM

Tim Duncan fans may be excited to learn about a new enamel pin honoring the retired Spur — and capturing his pose from a GIF widely shared on the Internet.

Many images run through fans' minds when they think of Duncan, and this GIF definitely stands out. Hell, it's even been shared by plenty of non-Spurs fans.

GIPHY
  • Giphy
And, now, it's the exact image of the GOAT captured on the new pin.

A local "quirky gifts" vendor showed off the accessory on Instagram last week and quickly sold. However, a restock is expected for late October or early November.



Follow @pushsatx on Instagram to be in the loop when the item is available again.

