Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 27, 2019

TPR's Worth Repeating Series Returns to Brick with 'When It Breaks' Theme

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2019 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO
  • Texas Public Radio
September can be a rough month, hence Green Day’s wise choice to sleep through it. Come October, you might be feeling due for a little break — or maybe even a little breakdown.

Texas Public Radio’s latest iteration of its monthly Worth Repeating series has got your covered with October’s theme, “When It Breaks,” which will allow you to live vicariously through seven different stories exploring breakdowns and breakouts, whatever that may mean to the storyteller.

Hosted by Brick at Blue Star, the event will also feature beer and live music, promising to make your Tuesday feel a little bit more refined, relaxed or reflective, depending on who tells the story.

$7-$10, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star #1773, (210) 262-8653, tpr.org.
Event Details Worth Repeating: When It Breaks
@ Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., Oct. 1, 7 p.m.
(210) 614-8977
Price: $7-$10
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Worth Repeating: When It Breaks

    Staff Pick
    Worth Repeating: When It Breaks @ Brick at Blue Star

    • Tue., Oct. 1, 7 p.m. $7-$10
    • Buy Tickets

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Monster Squad Star André Gower to Screen New Documentary at the Alamo Drafthouse Next Week Read More

  2. Monster-Con Returns to Wonderland of the Americas Mall with Vendors, Performances and Celebrity Appearances Read More

  3. San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla to Speak at the Southwest School of Art Next Week Read More

  4. W-I-P Inviting San Antonians to Watch Artists Work, Create Pieces at Central Library Read More

  5. Welcome to the WOO Lab: UTSA’s New ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Aims to Put the “A” in STEAM Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation