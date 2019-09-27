TPR's Worth Repeating Series Returns to Brick with 'When It Breaks' Theme

click to enlarge Texas Public Radio

September can be a rough month, hence Green Day’s wise choice to sleep through it. Come October, you might be feeling due for a little break — or maybe even a little breakdown.Texas Public Radio’s latest iteration of its monthly Worth Repeating series has got your covered with October’s theme, “When It Breaks,” which will allow you to live vicariously through seven different stories exploring breakdowns and breakouts, whatever that may mean to the storyteller.Hosted by Brick at Blue Star, the event will also feature beer and live music, promising to make your Tuesday feel a little bit more refined, relaxed or reflective, depending on who tells the story.