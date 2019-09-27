Visit San Antonio Invites You to Become a Star – Announces All-New VisitSanAntonio.TV

click to enlarge
Are you ready to become a star and storyteller? Help bring the world to San Antonio and inspire visitors to come and share the love we have for our city. Visit San Antonio has unveiled a new, unique marketing initiative that is looking to break the mold of traditional outreach. The project,
called Visit San Antonio TV, has begun casting calls for local talent who can promote the city they love to visitors in a way that will reach these audiences in a new and dynamic way.
“We want to find those diamonds in the rough who can tell us of the true character and warmth of our great city,” Visit San Antonio president and CEO Casandra Matej said. “If you have an idea for your own show, or a story that captures the heart and soul of San Antonio, we’d like to see it. We feel it’s a new and interesting way to best bring the world to this destination.”
Visit San Antonio will review all video submissions to determine which storytellers will be invited to pitch his or her show idea in person. If the story is chosen, Visit San Antonio will produce the show concept and feature the winning storyteller with the goal to develop four shows with four episodes each over the next year. Selected stories will be featured on VisitSanAntonio.TV and YouTube by early 2020.
“By next year, more than 80 percent of all internet traffic is expected to be video content,” Matej said. “We know that what inspires more customer trust in a brand’s story than anything else is authenticity. We feel this is a wonderful way to drive engagement with our brand, San Antonio.”
San Antonio tourism plays such a big part in the city’s economy with over 39 million annual visitors, and 1 out of every 7 jobs in San Antonio is in the tourism industry. This new Visit San Antonio outreach will help the city, its citizens, and its businesses. So do you have a story to tell that shows why San Antonio is your favorite destination? Share your story and be a part of promoting the city you love!
Call for entries is open now through October 17, 2019 at www.VisitSanAntonio.TV
