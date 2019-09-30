Fashion Week Returns to San Antonio This Week Under New Leadership

click image
Until recently, San Antonio's Fashion Week has been a hot topic for all the wrong reasons. During the weeklong festivities in 2015, then-owner of Fashion Week SA Tony Harris
was arrested
on allegations of writing hot checks and theft of service, bringing the event down in flames along with him.
This year, fashion media company Style Lush TV
has positioned itself as the savior that will revive the Alamo City's Fashion Week from the ashes. Starting on Wednesday, the South Texas take on the fashion world's biggest party will showcase a selection of homegrown designers.
We've rounded up a list of this year's festivities for anyone interested in checking out the revival — whether out of genuine interest or the secret hope to witness more drama.
Wednesday, October 2
Beauty Sphere Kick Off Block Party
This opening night event is about all things beauty and wellness, with a focus on diversity, featuring style tips, shopping, brand activations, live stage performances, tutorials and panel discussions. $25-$45, 6-9 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, fashionweeksatx.org/beauty-sphere
.
Look Local Night
Local fashion retailers will take over Houston Street in front of the Majestic Theatre to sling their wares. Everything that goes down the runway at the night's fashion shows will also be available for purchase from pop-up shops on site. $25-$45, 6-9 p.m., Houston Street between Navarro and St. Mary's streets, fashionweeksatx.org/look-local-night.
Thursday, October 3
Celebrate San Antonio
Local designers will debut their latest collections in a series of shows at San Pedro Creek Culture Park. The night will also feature pop-up shopping and food and drink by Frederick's Bistro. Among the designers that can be peeped on the runway are Agosto Cuellar, Adrienne Yunger, Daniel Hinojos, Limatus Bespoke, Theresa Satterwhite, Marisol Deluna and Roger Canamar. $45-$95, 6-9 p.m., San Pedro Creek Culture Park, 705 Camaron St., (210) 302-3652, fashionweeksatx.org/celebrate-san-antonio.
Friday, October 4
Fashion Is Art
After its inaugural exhibition in 2018, Fashion Is Art returns as part of Fashion Week. The night's festivities will open with a performance art piece followed by a cocktail hour. Later, the event will feature a series of avant-garde fashion shows. Featured artists in this year's exhibition are Angelin de Carlo, Naomi Wanjiku, Erica Segovia, Fabian Diaz, Rosa Romo, Priscilla Martinez, Golden Skyy, Marcos Orlando and Kelly O'Connor. $45-$600, Mexican Cultural Institute San Antonio, 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way, (210) 227-0123, fashionweeksatx.org/fashion-is-art.
Street Beat
Fashion Week SATX embraces streetwear with an all-out party at Hemisfair in collaboration with The San Antonio Street Art Initiative
. Streetwear and alt brands like VRARE, FLAMER, Amiré, Anóteros, Vida, John David Ramirez-Garcia and even UTSA Athletics will be on hand to show off their sickest fits. $45-$600, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., (210) 709-4750, fashionweeksatx.org/street-beat.
Saturday, October 5
5th Annual San Antonio Fashion Awards
This year's San Antonio Fashion Awards are now under the umbrella of Fashion Week. Nominees are competing in categories including Best Menswear Designer, Best Womenswear Designer, Fashion Artist of the Year, Influencer of the Year and more. Attendees are expected to show up in their best red carpet style — the official dress code is "Oscars Glamour" or "Avant-Garde." $75-$150, 6-10 p.m., Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, safashionawards.stylelushtv.com.
Sunday, October 6
Fashionable Brunches
Fashion Week attendees can nurse their hangovers with special menus at local eateries. Participating restaurants include Bite, Liberty Bar, Southerleigh, NOLA Brunch & Beignets, Grayze on Grayson, The Rustic and Ocho. Prices and locations vary, fashionweeksatx.org/fashionable-brunches.
